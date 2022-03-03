Pamela Anderson to tell her own story in new Netflix documentary film

Pamela Anderson will now be telling her story.

She has signed a new deal with Netflix for a documentary on her life as she will tell her story in her own way.

Pamela made the announcement via social media. She shared a handwritten note on Netflix’s letterhead that reads: “My life/ A thousand imperfections/ A million misperceptions/ Wicked, wild and lost/ Nothing to live up to /I can only surprise you /Not a victim, but a survivor /And alive to tell the real story.”

The post was further shared by her son Brandon Thomas Lee, who serves as a producer on the project. He emphasised on the words “The Real Story”. It was also reshared by her younger son Dylan Jagger Lee.

The Netflix docu film has been in the making for some years now. It landed only recently with Netflix and was with independent makers before.

The film will be directed by Ryan White. It’s still to get a name. It will, however, feature a lot of archival footage and Pamela’s personal journals.

There is currently another docu on Pamela anderson’s life story that will stream on Hulu. It’s called ‘Pam & Tommy’ and stars Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee and fictionalises the story of the ‘Baywatch’ star and rocker’s whirlwind romance.