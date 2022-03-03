'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney sparks engagement rumours courtesy a huge rock

‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney is now engaged as she made the announcement with a post of her diamond sparkler or so we think looking at that huge rock!

The actress, 24, reportedly got engaged to her boyfriend, Jonathan Davino. The two have been rumoured to be dating since 2018.

As per PEOPLE, Jonathan Davino’s family controls 14th Round as well as Finalbell, a device technology and packaging firm.

Sydney Sweeney is currently a hot favourite as she plays Cassie Howard on popular HBO show ‘Euphoria’. She has been receiving rave reviews for her role in the teen drama. Several fans of hers feel she should be nominated for an Emmy for her performance in the second season of the show. The show stars Zendaya in a leading role.