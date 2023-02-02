Pamela, a Love Story review roundup: Pamela Anderson documentary is being called 'humanising' and 'intimate'

Pamela, a Love Story is a documentary film on the life and career of Pamela Anderson. Directed by Ryan White (Good Night Oppy), the film presents Pamela's story through her own eyes. The documentary has received highly positive reviews. After 18 reviews, the film has a perfect 100 per cent score on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The film has been described as a refreshing look at a much-sexualised and objectified woman who is, for a chance, being looked at as though she were human.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal."

Here are some of the reviews:

CNN.com's Brian Lowry wrote, "The result is a humanizing look at a woman often reduced to cartoon caricature, while occasionally feeling too conspicuously like a licensed product."

New York Times' Glenn Kenny wrote, "The collision of her good-faith lack of inhibition with institutionalized misogyny makes this Canadian’s biography a very disquieting American story."

Financial Times' Dan Einav wrote, "Pamela trades on its homespun, intimate approach... While the film may not win any awards, it might elicit some long-overdue apologies."

TV Guide's Jordan Hoffman wrote, "I can't say that Pamela, a love story is an essential addition to the canon, but it did make me think about this very famous woman in a different light."

Pamela, a Love Story is available on Netflix.

