Ozzy Osbourne to move back to UK after getting 'fed up' with gun violence in US: 'Time for me to come home'

The rise in gun-related violence in the US is forcing former Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne, to move back to his native UK. The Birmingham-born heavy metal icon recently revealed that he is "fed up" with violence in America, and has made plans to move back to his homeland with his wife Sharon Osbourne, Page Six reported. "Everything`s f**king ridiculous there," Osbourne, 73, told The Observer.

Also Read: Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar slapgate: Everything that's happened so far

"I`m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert... It`s f**king crazy," he added, referencing the tragic 2017 event where a gunman killed over 20 people during a country music festival at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

"And I don`t want to die in America. I don`t want to be buried in f-king Forest Lawn," he asserted, as Forest Lawn is a popular cemetery in California where many celebrities have been laid to rest. "I`m English. I want to be back. But, saying that, if my wife said we`ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I`ll go. But, no, it`s just time for me to come home."

Sharon added that Ozzy`s recent health woes did not factor into the decision, despite fans` assumptions.

"I knew people would think that. It`s not. It`s just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn`t the United States of America at all. Nothing`s united about it. It`s a very weird place to live right now."

Ozzy and Sharon are reportedly set to move into their 120-year-old property, Welders House, in Buckinghamshire.