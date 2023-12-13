Ozzy Osbourne calls out bluff on reality TV: 'It’s not raw. It’s not the real, real reality'

Ozzy Osbourne recently spoke about the state of reality TV shows. Comparing the time when his family’s MTV series The Osbournes used to air to now, the musician said that “what they call reality TV now is really not reality.” Calling it scripted reality, he further added, “What they do now is kind of scripted reality. It’s not raw. It’s not the real, real reality. With our show, what you saw was what really went on. It wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t scripted.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s family’s show The Osbournes ran for four seasons from 2002 to 2005. It came at a time when reality TV was picking up. The Osbournes alongwith Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Real Housewives franchise truly led the reality TV wave into our lives.

The Osbournes followed the life of Ozzy Osbourne, his wife Sharon and two of their children, Kelly and Jack.

Commenting on his reality show, he said, “The reality show wasn’t anything different than our regular life, because that’s the way we are anyway. We didn’t become the Osbournes that you see just for the show. That’s the way we are, and all they did was take funny bits out of it.”

“It’s really interesting because people love the Kardashians. They took it one stage further. They saw what we did and said, ‘That’s a good idea,’ but they organised themselves.”