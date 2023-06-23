Oscars: Hannah Minghella, Lou Diamond Phillips among newly elected Film Academy Governors

In a new development, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences now has new members. In fact, the 55-person board of governors will now have more than one-fifth of its seats taken over by people who were not a part of it in June.

Who's on the list of 2023-2024 Academy Governors?

The 2023-2024 board will have three governors representing each of the Academy’s 18 branches except for the newly created production/technology branch, which has just one. There will also be “governors at large” who will be joined by 11 rookie governors: Wendy Aylsworth (production/technology branch), David I. Dinerstein (marketing/public relations), Richard Gibbs (music), Jinko Gotoh (short films/feature animation), Kalina Ivanov (production design), Simon Kilmurry (documentary), Hannah Minghella (executives), Daniel Orlandi (costume designers), Lou Diamond Phillips (actors), Dana Stevens (writers) and Mark P. Stoeckinger (sound).