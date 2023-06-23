Oscars: Hannah Minghella, Lou Diamond Phillips among newly elected Film Academy Governors
In a new development, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences now has new members. In fact, the 55-person board of governors will now have more than one-fifth of its seats taken over by people who were not a part of it in June.
Who's on the list of 2023-2024 Academy Governors?
The 2023-2024 board will have three governors representing each of the Academy’s 18 branches except for the newly created production/technology branch, which has just one. There will also be “governors at large” who will be joined by 11 rookie governors: Wendy Aylsworth (production/technology branch), David I. Dinerstein (marketing/public relations), Richard Gibbs (music), Jinko Gotoh (short films/feature animation), Kalina Ivanov (production design), Simon Kilmurry (documentary), Hannah Minghella (executives), Daniel Orlandi (costume designers), Lou Diamond Phillips (actors), Dana Stevens (writers) and Mark P. Stoeckinger (sound).
Those who won the election were Pam Abdy (executives), Bonnie Arnold (short films/feature animation), Lesley Barber (music), Dion Beebe (cinematographers), Howard Berger (makeup artists/hairstylists), Susanne Bier (directors), Jason Blum (producers), Gary C. Bourgeois (sound), Brooke Breton (visual effects), Paul Cameron (cinematographers), Ruth E. Carter (costume designers), Eduardo Castro (costume designers), Megan Colligan (marketing/public relations), Bill Corso (makeup artists/hairstylists), Paul Debevec (visual effects), Peter Devlin (sound), Tom Duffield (production design), Charles Fox (music), DeVon Franklin (executives), Rodrigo García (governor at large), Donna Gigliotti (executives), Chris Hegedus (documentary), Richard Hicks (casting directors), Laura C. Kim (marketing/public relations), Marlee Matlin (actors), Missy Parker (production design), Jason Reitman (directors), Nancy Richardson (film editors), Howard A. Rodman (writers), Eric Roth (writers), Terilyn A. Shropshire (film editors), Kim Taylor-Coleman (casting directors), Jennifer Todd (producers), Jean Tsien (documentary), Marlon West (short films/feature animation), Rita Wilson (actors) and Janet Yang (governor at large).
Post elections, the new Oscars Governors board comprises 53 per cent women and 25 per cent belonging to an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.
