Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel's monologue roasted Will Smith with a Tom Cruise entry & RRR exit

Oscars 2023-Jimmy Kimmel monologue: One of the biggest nights in movie awards, the Oscars, kickstarted on the evening of March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The host for Oscars 2023 was Jimmy Kimmel, who started the night by roasting the audience and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. From jokes and roasts to taking a dig at Will Smith's slapping of Chris Rock, Kimmel covered it all.

The award night opened with a montage of films from 2022, as well as the host cut into a Tom Cruise scene. In his opening speech, Kimmel congratulated the first-time nominees of the Oscars, including Brendan Fraser.

Oscars 2023: The Tom Cruise entry

Kimmel took the stage following a brief video opening that showed behind-the-scenes footage of various nominated films, as well as clips from those films, culminating with a joke bit in which Kimmel was seated behind Tom Cruise in a Top Gun jet. He jumped out of the plane and landed on stage, clutching the crumpled parachute at his feet.

Kimmel made fun of Cruise and James Cameron, both outspoken supporters of watching movies in theatres rather than on TV, by pointing out that both men were no-shows at the Dolby Theater tonight. Kimmel also made reference to Cruise's long history with Scientology, referring to the actor's shirtless scene in Top Gun: Maverick as "L. Ron Hubba-Hubba."

Oscars 2023: Reference to last year's Will Smith slap gate

Kimmel's monologue started mildly and then ended with the mention of the slapping incident at the Oscars 2022. He said at the end of his monologue, "If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence during this show, you will be awarded the Oscars for Best Actor and be permitted to give a 19-minute speech".

If you thought the slap jokes would end there, you were mistaken! Kimmel brought it back later when introducing Best Documentary, which, "as you'll recall is where we had that little squirmish last year. Hopefully this time it goes off without a hitch, or without Hitch," he joked, referring to the Will Smith comedy from 2005. "Please put your hands together, and keep them to yourselves," he said before introducing the presenters.

It should come as no surprise that comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel used the most shocking moment in recent Oscars history for his opening monologue. At Oscars 2022, Will Smith responded to a joke made by presenter Chris Rock about the "Ali" actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, by walking onstage and slapping Rock across the face during last year's awards show. Smith then went back to his seat and yelled, "Keep my wife's name out of your f—ing mouth!" twice.

Oscars 2023: Dig at another Irish fighting

Pointing to the fact that there is a large number of Irish nominations, Kimmel said that it was likely that another fight might break out onstage.

"Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which means the chances of a fight just went way up", host Kimmel said.

He also said that "We have nominees from every corner of Dublin".

Though this joke did not land well with the fans and they were quick to respond on Twitter, showing their distaste for such jokes. With one posting, "Somebody needs to tell Jimmy Kimmel that Ireland isn’t Dublin as Paul Mescal is from Kildare and Kerry Condon is from Tipperary."

Kimmel also noted that both Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser (both nominated this year_, appeared in 1992’s mostly forgotten, Encino Man. "Two actors from Encino Man are nominated for Oscars. What an incredible night this must be for the two of you, and what a very difficult night for Pauly Shore."

Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel's escort in RRR style

Kimmel concluded his monologue by cautioning the winners not to exceed their allotted time. This year, he said, as the band began to play him off, the producers will not only strike up the band but will also send out RRR dancers to escort the long-winded off the stage. The dancers then came in, dancing to the RRR's song Naatu Naatu and doing exactly that with Kimmel.

