Oscars 2022: India's official entry 'Koozhangal' out of race, 'Writing With Fire' makes it

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its shortlists in 10 categories. Oscars in categories including Best International Film, Documentary Feature, Live Short, Original Song and others were announced.

Sadly, India’s official entry this year for Best International Feature, Tamil film ‘Koozhangal (Pebbles)’ is out of the race for Oscars. Keeping the flame ignited for India is another film, Rintu Thomas’ ‘Writing with Fire’ in documentary feature category.

Check out the shortlisted names in Oscars Best International Film category:

Great Freedom (Austria) – dir. Sebastian Meise

Playground (Belgium) – dir. Laura Wandel

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan) – dir. Pawo Choyning Dorji

Flee (Denmark) – dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Compartment No. 6 (Finland) – dir. Juho Kuosmanen

I’m Your Man (Germany) – dir. Maria Schrader

Lamb (Iceland) – dir. Valdimar Jóhannsson

A Hero (Iran) – dir. Asghar Farhadi

The Hand of God (Italy) – dir. Paolo Sorrentino

Drive My Car (Japan) – dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Hive (Kosovo) – dir. Blerta Basholli

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico) – dir. Tatiana Huezo

The Worst Person in the World (Norway) – dir. Joachim Trier

Plaza Catedral (Panama) – dir. Abner Benaim

The Good Boss (Spain) – dir. Fernando León de Aranoa

Meanwhile, check out the Best Documentary Feature category for Oscars 2022:

Ascension (MTV Documentary Films) – dir. Jessica Kingdon

Attica (Showtime) – dir. Stanley Nelson

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry (Apple Original Films) – dir. RJ Cutler

Faya Dayi (Janus Films) – dir. Jessica Beshir

The First Wave (National Geographic) – dir. Matthew Heineman

Flee (Neon) – dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

In the Same Breath (HBO Documentary Films) – dir. Nanfu Wang

Julia (Sony Pictures Classics) – dir. Julie Cohen, Betsy West

President (Greenwich Entertainment) – dir. Camilla Nielsson

Procession (Netflix) – dir. Robert Greene

The Rescue (National Geographic) – dir. Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Simple as Water (HBO Documentary Films) – dir. Megan Mylan

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures) – dir. Quest Love

The Velvet Underground (Apple Original Films) – dir. Todd Haynes

Writing with Fire (Music Box Films) – dir. Rintu Thomas

This year’s Oscars list for Best Original Song includes:

So May We Start? from Annette (Amazon Studios) Ron Mael, Russell Mael (Sparks)

Down To Joy from Belfast (Focus Features) Van Morrison

Right Where I Belong from Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road (Screen Media Films) Brian Wilson, Jim James

Automatic Woman from Bruised (Netflix) H.E.R. (other songwriters to be added)

Dream Girl from Cinderella (Amazon Studios) Idina Menzel, Laura Veltz

Beyond The Shore from CODA (Apple Original Films) Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder, Marius de Vries

The Anonymous Ones from Dear Evan Hansen (Universal Pictures) Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Amandla Stenberg

Just Look Up from Don’t Look Up (Netflix) Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Taura Stinson

Dos Oruguitas from Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures) Lin-Manuel Miranda

Somehow You Do from Four Good Days (Vertical Entertainment) Diane Warren

Guns Go Bang from The Harder They Fall (Netflix) Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter

Be Alive from King Richard (Warner Bros) Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

No Time To Die from No Time to Die (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

Your Song Saved My Life from Sing 2 (Illumination/Universal Pictures) Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Jr.

Academy also announced shortlists for the makeup and hairstyling, sound, visual effects, original score, and short films; animated, documentary and live-action.

The 94th Academy Awards (Oscars) will be held on March 27. The final nominees will be announced on February 8, 2022.