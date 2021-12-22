Oscars 2022: India's official entry 'Koozhangal' out of race, 'Writing With Fire' makes it

Posterof the film 'Koozhangal'. Photograph:( Twitter )
Oscars 2022: Sadly, India’s official entry this year for Best International Feature, Tamil film ‘Koozhangal (Pebbles)’ is out of the race for Oscars.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its shortlists in 10 categories. Oscars in categories including Best International Film, Documentary Feature, Live Short, Original Song and others were announced.
Check out the shortlisted names in Oscars Best International Film category:
Great Freedom (Austria) – dir. Sebastian Meise
Playground (Belgium) – dir. Laura Wandel
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan) – dir. Pawo Choyning Dorji
Flee (Denmark) – dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Compartment No. 6 (Finland) – dir. Juho Kuosmanen
I’m Your Man (Germany) – dir. Maria Schrader
Lamb (Iceland) – dir. Valdimar Jóhannsson
A Hero (Iran) – dir. Asghar Farhadi
The Hand of God (Italy) – dir. Paolo Sorrentino
Drive My Car (Japan) – dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Hive (Kosovo) – dir. Blerta Basholli
Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico) – dir. Tatiana Huezo
The Worst Person in the World (Norway) – dir. Joachim Trier
Plaza Catedral (Panama) – dir. Abner Benaim
The Good Boss (Spain) – dir. Fernando León de Aranoa
Meanwhile, check out the Best Documentary Feature category for Oscars 2022:
Ascension (MTV Documentary Films) – dir. Jessica Kingdon
Attica (Showtime) – dir. Stanley Nelson
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry (Apple Original Films) – dir. RJ Cutler
Faya Dayi (Janus Films) – dir. Jessica Beshir
The First Wave (National Geographic) – dir. Matthew Heineman
Flee (Neon) – dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen
In the Same Breath (HBO Documentary Films) – dir. Nanfu Wang
Julia (Sony Pictures Classics) – dir. Julie Cohen, Betsy West
President (Greenwich Entertainment) – dir. Camilla Nielsson
Procession (Netflix) – dir. Robert Greene
The Rescue (National Geographic) – dir. Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi
Simple as Water (HBO Documentary Films) – dir. Megan Mylan
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures) – dir. Quest Love
The Velvet Underground (Apple Original Films) – dir. Todd Haynes
Writing with Fire (Music Box Films) – dir. Rintu Thomas
This year’s Oscars list for Best Original Song includes:
So May We Start? from Annette (Amazon Studios) Ron Mael, Russell Mael (Sparks)
Down To Joy from Belfast (Focus Features) Van Morrison
Right Where I Belong from Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road (Screen Media Films) Brian Wilson, Jim James
Automatic Woman from Bruised (Netflix) H.E.R. (other songwriters to be added)
Dream Girl from Cinderella (Amazon Studios) Idina Menzel, Laura Veltz
Beyond The Shore from CODA (Apple Original Films) Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder, Marius de Vries
The Anonymous Ones from Dear Evan Hansen (Universal Pictures) Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Amandla Stenberg
Just Look Up from Don’t Look Up (Netflix) Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Taura Stinson
Dos Oruguitas from Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures) Lin-Manuel Miranda
Somehow You Do from Four Good Days (Vertical Entertainment) Diane Warren
Guns Go Bang from The Harder They Fall (Netflix) Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter
Be Alive from King Richard (Warner Bros) Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
No Time To Die from No Time to Die (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
Your Song Saved My Life from Sing 2 (Illumination/Universal Pictures) Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Jr.
Academy also announced shortlists for the makeup and hairstyling, sound, visual effects, original score, and short films; animated, documentary and live-action.
The 94th Academy Awards (Oscars) will be held on March 27. The final nominees will be announced on February 8, 2022.