Kristen Stewart reacts to Oscar buzz for her performance in 'Spencer': 'I don't give a s**t'

Kristen Stewert has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her performance as Diana in the upcoming movie 'Spencer' and looks like she may get her first Oscar nomination for her prolific performance in Pablo Larrain's directorial.



Now, responding sarcastically to the buzz in an interview, Stewert revealed how she seemingly care less for the Academy nomination.

Sharing her bold thoughts on the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, the actress said, “I don’t give a shit.”



“The Oscars are such a funny thing. There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen. It definitely says something about where we’re at as a cumulative presence – what we’re looking at, what we care about. I really appreciate that something that I was involved in, has ignited such a large conversation. We don’t make movies to not connect with each other,” Stewart added.

The movie has received rave reviews after debuting at the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals.



The movie tracks the princess over three days at Christmas when the royal family is assembled at Queen Elizabeth's private residence at Sandringham--one of Queen Elizabeth II's private residences in Norfolk, England.



The official synopsis of Spencer reads, “The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.”