Oscars 2021: Senegal submits 'Nafi's Father' for International Feature category

African nation Senegal has shortlisted its Oscar 2021 International feature entry and it’s Mamadou Dia’s ‘Nafi’s Father’.

The submission had previously not been reported and it’s only the third ever time that the country has sent its entry for the Academy Awards competition.

‘Nafi’s Father’ is a drama film about a family conflict. It had its world premiere at the 2019 Locarno Film Festival and is still seeking US distribution.

Earlier, Senegal had sent 2017's ‘Felicite’ and 2019's ‘Atlantics’. Both the films had been shortlisted but did not make it to the final nominations list of Oscars International Feature.