Oscars 2021: Italy selects 'Notturno' for Best International Feature category

For its Oscars 2021 Best International Feature Film submission, Italy has chosen an observational documentary titled ‘Notturno’ by director Gianfranco Rosi. Read more Oscar related stories here.

The documentary was shot over three years across countries like Lebanon, Iraq, Kurdistan, and Syria. Much like his previous works, the director has brought together an impressionistic collage of ordinary people caught up in conflict.

The Oscar film ‘Notturno’ premiered at the Venice Film Festival this year and went on to screen in Toronto and New York.

Rosi's previous documentary, ‘Fire at Sea’, which looked at refugees crossing the Mediterranean to reach Europe, was nominated for the Oscar in 2017 but did not win.

Italy is a regular contender at the Oscars. Italian films have won the Oscar in the international feature category (formerly called best foreign-language feature) 14 times.

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on April 25, 2021.

