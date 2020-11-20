Oscars 2021: France chooses 'Two of Us' as official selection for Best International Feature

France has selected its choice of film for Oscars 2021 in the Best International Feature Film category and it is comedy/drama ‘Two of Us’.

Directed by Filippo Meneghetti, the feature film made its debut with world premier in the Discovery section of Toronto last year and was released in France in early 2020.

‘Two of Us’ will release in the US on February 5, 2021. It centers on retirees Nina (Barbara Sukowa) and Madeleine (Martine Chevallier) who have hidden their deep and passionate love for many decades. Everybody, including Madeline’s family, thinks they are simply neighbors. When an unforeseen crisis turns their relationship upside down, Madeline’s daughter (Léa Drucker) begins to gradually unravel the truth between them.

‘Two Of Us’ (aka Deux in French) is produced by Paprika Films with The Party Film Sales on international rights.

Last year, France had sent ‘Les Misérables’ for Oscars, the Ladj Ly-hemled feature debut that went on to a nomination. Oscars 2021: All International Feature Films submissions so far