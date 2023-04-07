Oprah Winfrey reveals her doctors ignored a common heart-related menopause symptom

Oprah Winfrey has spoken up about her struggle to find answers from medical professionals regarding a common perimenopause symptom. As per Today.com, Oprah said that despite experiencing heart palpitations in her late 40s, doctors never informed the 69-year-old media mogul that this could be related to entering menopause. She shared her frustrating experience during a panel conversation about menopause, which aired on April 5 on OprahDaily.com. It wasn't until Oprah stumbled upon a book that she learned about the link between heart palpitations and perimenopause. She saw five different doctors, including a female doctor who performed an angiogram and prescribed heart medication without ever considering menopause as a potential cause.

"I never had a hot flash in my life. Never had one ... but I started (menopause) at 48 with heart palpitations. And I went from doctor to doctor, literally five different doctors. At one point, a female doctor had given me, first of all, an angiogram and put me on heart medication and never once mentioned that this could be menopause or perimenopause," she said.

Oprah shared that she stumbled upon the fact that heart palpitations could be a symptom of perimenopause by chance. She was in her office one day and came across a book that had information on the topic.

"I just happened to be in the office one day and opened a book and saw 'heart palpitations symptoms of perimenopause,'" she added.

Oprah has been very open about her health issues throughout her career, using her platform to raise awareness and encourage others to prioritise their health. She has spoken publicly about other health issues before.

In 2007, she revealed that she had battled thyroid issues for years and that her weight had been affected as a result. She has also shared that she struggles with high blood pressure and has made changes to her diet and lifestyle to manage it.

Furthermore, Oprah has been vocal about her history of sexual abuse and how it has impacted her mental health. She has used her platform to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and has shared her own experiences with depression and anxiety.

