Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan goes nuclear at CinemaCon, screens new footage

Christopher Nolan's movies are events unto themselves. His next, Oppenheimer, if you pardon my crude pun, is going to blow up the big screens worldwide in July this year. The star-studded biopic follows the life and times of one J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist who is called the "father of the atomic bomb" for his contribution to the Manhattan Project, which led the invention of the first atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy essays the role of Oppenheimer. But the film has a veritable army of big names in the supporting cast, including Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett and Kenneth Branagh.

During his presentation, Nolan was welcomed with a hero's reception, erupting in cheers and whistles, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Footage from the movie was also screened during the presentation.

"In learning about that story, I wanted to be there in that room with them and see what that must have been like. I wanted to take the audience there. To do so, I’ve assembled the most incredible cast and the finest technicians," said Nolan.

He added, "Like it or not, J. Robert Oppenheimer is the most important person who ever lived. He made the world we live in — for better or for worse. And his story has to be seen to be believed, and I am certainly hopeful audiences will come to your theaters to see it on the biggest screens possible.”

This is the first project by Nolan in more than two decades that does not involve Warner Bros, the studio with which he had a falling out over the release strategy of his last pic, the science-fiction action-thriller Tenet. Hoyte van Hoytema, who Nolan also collaborated with on Interstellar and Dunkirk, will handle the camera. Jennifer Lame is the editor. Ludwig Göransson has written the background score, returning from Tenet.

Who, really, was Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer has a complicated legacy. It is said that he regretted helping build the most destructive weapons humanity has ever seen. The project he worked on directly resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths in Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He later famously quoted the Bhagvan Gita, saying “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds,” referring to how his invention cost the lives of so many.

Oppenheimer releases on July 21.

