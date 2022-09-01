Oh, bother! 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' first trailer is here to destroy your childhood. Watch

Oh, bother! The first trailer for 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' is finally here, and it is as blood-soaked and disturbing as you would expect. Ready for a movie promo to demolish your sweet, sweet childhood and nostalgia about the stories you read and the movies you watched? No? Well, ready or not, the beloved characters like Pooh Bear and Piglet have turned into deranged killers in this slasher take on the universe of late English author AA Milne. 'Blood And Honey' became possible because Disney no longer holds exclusive rights to the character and stories involving the honey-loving bear. Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain in 2021 as per US copyright law. And this is as far from Disney's Winnie the Pooh movies as possible.

And the twisted mind of writer-director Rhys Frake-Wakefield wondered 'what if Winnie the Pooh was not a cuddly, honey-loving teddy bear but something akin to Leatherface?'

You can check the trailer above.

The trailer will terrify you in more ways than one. Sure, it is scary and you see the tropes of slasher movies, but the killers are the characters that you once loved, and suddenly the scare quotient is off the charts.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is a sick retelling of the short stories by Milne set in Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh and his friends had many adventurous together with their human friend Christopher Robin.Christopher Robin, Pooh and others did have all those adventures in Robin's childhood, but then the boy grew up and went to college. Pooh, Piglet, and others, meanwhile, went more and more hungry and became feral. Now, they have become so crazy that they terrorise a group of girls residing in a rural cabin.

Frake-Wakefield had earlier explained the synopsis in his own words while in conversation with Variety. He said, “Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he’s not [given] them food, it’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult... Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral. So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

