Octavia Spencer asks Britney Spears to get Sam Asghari to sign 'prenup'; apologises

Hollywood star Octavia Spencer had recently cracked a joke that didn't land with Britney Spears' fans.



It so happened that once after Spears posted an announcement of her engagement via Instagram, the 'Hidden Figures' star left a funny comment, saying, "make him sign a prenup."



Asghari himself took to his Instagram Stories to take the banter ahead, adding, "Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup! Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase she dumps me one day."



Facing backlash from the couple's fans, Octavia Spencer has issued a social media statement to clarify that her prenup comment was in good humour.



"Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she's found happiness. We're thrilled for her. So let's show them love," she wrote.

Spears got engaged to beau Sam Asghari and had shared the news with her followers on Instagram on Sunday. She quit Instagram right after getting engaged.



"Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!!" the 39-year-old singer tweeted on Tuesday. "I’ll be back soon."

Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart revealed in a statement that "it was her decision" to step away from the social media platform.