Now watch Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' at home on YouTube but there's a catch

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ has been the talk of the town for a larger part of the year 2020 as his tentpole film was initially pushed due to the pandemic then it made its way to theatres in the US and other countries as and when theatres opened up. Now, ‘Tenet’ recently released in India as theatres opened up very recently in the South East Asian nation. The numbers weren’t great at the box office considering how much money Nolan raises with his films and so he took on with the studio Warner Bros that has decided to release all its films in 2021 in theatres as well as OTT partner HBO Max on the same date.

While there has been a raging debate around that, Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ finds itself in yet another debate as the film is now available on Youtube. The first 6 minutes of the film is running for free on Youtube for all those who want to get a taste of the film’s plot.

Warner Bros. has posted the film’s first six minutes on YouTube ahead of the movie’s digital release next week. Don’t worry about spoilers for the time-warping heist film, there aren’t any.

Watch it here:

The said scene follows John David Washington’s protagonist and a couple of other characters as they enter an auditorium to complete a mission.

As for Nolan and Warner Bros. issue, the filmmaker recently told The Hollywood Reporter: “Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service.”

Other directors including ‘Dune’ director Denis Villeneuve and Judd Apatow have voiced their own displeasure with Warner Bros. decision.