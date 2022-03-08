Not again! Dua Lipa slapped with second copyright infringement suit

Another copyright infringement strike for British pop singer Dua Lipa as her song ‘Levitating’ finds itself in the middle of a controversy. A pair of songwriters now claim that the song is a copy of their 1970s disco hit. They claim that Levitating is “substantially similar” to the 1979 Cory Daye song ‘Wiggle and Giggle All Night’, written by L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer.

Lawyers for the two songwriters allege that the song's "signature melody…is a duplicate" of the opening melody of ‘Wiggle and Giggle All Night’ and the 1980 Miguel Bosé song ‘Don Diablo’.

They said, "The notes move in the same direction with evenly matched intervals or 'steps,' and almost identical rhythms.”

The two added, "Lipa admitted that she deliberately emulated prior eras of music to create Future Nostalgia, the aptly named album on which 'Levitating' appears. In seeking nostalgic inspiration, Defendants copied Plaintiffs' creation without attribution." The plaintiffs are seeking an unspecified amount, but say that they've suffered damages "including lost profits to be proven at trial."

Prior to this, a Florida-based band filed a complaint against Dua Lipa for copying their song and selling it as her own. The Florida reggae band Artikal Sound System filed a copyright infringement suit of their own, claiming that ‘Levitating’ ripped off their 2017 song ‘Live Your Life’.