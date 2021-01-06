'No Time To Die' actor Lashana Lynch to star in 'Matilda' movie musical at Netflix

Lashana Lynch, ‘No Time To Die’ actor is set to star in feature adaptation of the musical Matilda for Netflix.

The musical feature is based on the popular Roald Dahl classic about a precocious and gifted 5-year-old, who uses her powers of telekinesis to overcome bullies, including her family and her school's principal, and protect her friends.

The Hollywood actress Lashana Lynch will play Miss Honey, the kindly teacher that encourages Matilda and her gifts.

Matthew Warchus, who was the director of the stage musical, is set to direct.

Original playwright Dennis Kelly will adapt the screenplay, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce for Working Title.

Lashana Lynch is famous for playing Maria Rambeau opposite Brie Larson in Marvel superhero standalone ‘Captain Marvel’’ film. She then went on to get a meaty role in the new James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’, which is due out in April after being postponed several times due to the pandemic.