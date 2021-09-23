Night Teeth trailer: Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney make for believable vampires

Video-streaming service Netflix is prepared for giving its fans a proper Halloween feel through the vampire saga 'Night Teeth'.



The trailer of the upcoming movie, which is based on two blood-thirsty vampires out and about on a violence-filled night, sees Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney playing super sexy vampires, shining bright amid neon lights and a ghastly setting.

Directed by Adam Randall from a script by Brent Dillon, 'Night Teeth' cast will also witness Raúl Castillo, Alfie Allen, Alexander Ludwig in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Vincent Gatewood, Charles Morrison and Ben Pugh.

"To earn some extra cash, quirky college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) moonlights as a chauffeur for one night. His task: drive two mysterious young women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) around Los Angeles for a night of party hopping. Taken captive by his clients' charm, he soon learns that his passengers have their own plans for him – and an insatiable thirst for blood. As his night spins out of control, Benny is thrust into the middle of a clandestine war that pits rival tribes of vampires against the protectors of the human world, led by his brother (Raúl Castillo), who will stop at nothing to send them back into the shadows. With sunrise fast approaching, Benny is forced to choose between fear and temptation if he wants to stay alive and save the City of Angels," reads the official synopsis of the project.

'Night Teeth' will premiere on Netflix on October 20.

Check out the new trailer here: