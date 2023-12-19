LIVE TV
Nicki Minaj tops Billboard 200 with Pink Friday 2

Zeba Khan Dec 19, 2023
Nicki Minaj now holds the record for most number 1 albums for a female rapper. 

Nicki Minaj is closing the year 2023 on a high note with her album Pink Friday 2 topping the Billboard 200 chart. Her album is now No 1 and with it Nicki has made a record for the most No. 1 albums ever for a female rapper. This is also the biggest debut sales week for a rap album by a woman in the last four years. 

The record joins the original Pink Friday, Minaj’s 2010 debut album, as her third overall record to hit the peak of the list alongside 2012’s Roman Reloaded. 

According to the latest numbers, Pink Friday 2 opened with the equivalent of 228,000 albums sold in the December 14 week and was also a top seller on vinyl. 

The album has 22 songs and features guests like Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, 50 Cent and more, while also sampling Billie Eilish, Blondie, Rick James and numerous others. It was also preceded by the announcement of a 2024 arena tour that is set to launch in March.

In addition to Nicki Minaj, rising star Tate McRae landed her first top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200. The week’s Top 10 records are Taylor Swift’s “Midnights”, “Lover” and “Folklore”. Then there is SZA’s “SOS”, Michael Bublé’s “Christmas” and Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time”.

As for singles, Mariah Carey is still at number 1 with “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

Zeba Khan

Zeba is a fashion and lifestyle reporter who has a keen eye for literature and everything vintage. She dreams of writing travel stories from every part of the world.

