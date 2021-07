New M Night Shyamalan horror flick 'Old' tops North America box office

New M. Night Shyamalan horror-thriller 'Old' aged to perfection at the top of the North American box office in its debut weekend, taking in an estimated $16.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The movie, about a family that becomes trapped on a beach where they begin to age precipitously, stars Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps and beat out the weekend's second-highest money-maker 'Snake Eyes' by more than $3 million.

Paramount's latest G.I. Joe instalment, also in its debut weekend, took in an estimated $13.4 million, recounting the origin story of its titular character Snake Eyes' involvement with the famed squad.

In third place was the Disney superhero flick 'Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, which earned an estimated $11.6 million.

Last week's top earner, the Warner Bros. live-action/animated 'Space Jam: A New Legacy,' fell to fourth with $9.6 million.

The movie sees NBA superstar LeBron James teaming up with Bugs Bunny and other Looney Tunes characters in a high-stakes basketball game against a rogue artificial-intelligence entity threatening his son.

And in fifth was Universal's 'F9: The Fast Saga,' at $4.6 million, bringing the five-week domestic total of the Vin Diesel/John Cena action thriller to more than $160 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

'Escape Room: Tournament of Champions' ($3.4 million)

'Boss Baby: Family Business' ($2.7 million)

'The Forever Purge' ($2.3 million)

'A Quiet Place: Part II' ($1.3 million)

'Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain' ($830,000)