'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to 'Ms Marvel': MCU films & shows releasing in later half of 2021

MCU projects released in 2021 so far

In 2021, Marvel studios is on a roll! Starting with the premiere of 'Wanda Vision' in Disney plus to raking in millions from 'Black Widow' theatrical release.

So far, the studio has released 'Black Widow' in theatres. Meanwhile, the studio entertained the audience with the new series which have released in 2021 so far. 'Wanda Vision', 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', 'Loki'. All are available on Disney plus.

(Photograph:Twitter)