'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to 'Ms Marvel': MCU films & shows releasing in later half of 2021

A star-studded film directed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, ‘Eternals’ is the first major new superhero team that will be introduced since’ Guardians of the Galaxy’ back in 2014.
Angelina Jolie is playing warrior Thena who can form weapons out of cosmic energy, Salma Hayek is their leader Ajak who has healing abilities, Richard Madden is tactical leader Ikaris who can fly and project cosmic energy out of his eyes, KUmail Nanjiani is Kingo who can shoot out cosmic energy from his hands, and Gemma Chan is Sersi who can manipulate matter. All the Eternals have been living in disguise for thousands of years
(Photograph:Twitter)
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Releasing on: December 26
Another superhero movie to come out this year is 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. The third film in Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie series will be all about the multiverse, and may open doors for ‘X-Men and Fantastic Four’.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Releasing on: September 3
The thrilling ride follows the story of a young superhero (Simu Liu), whose journey of self-discovery unfolds in this never-before-seen origin story.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Ms Marvel
Releasing on: Late 2021
The new Marvel series introducing 'Ms. Marvel' will premier on Disney+ Hotstar. The next generation superhero follows the story of a Kamala Khan played by Iman Vellani, a teenage Pakistani-American from Jersey City, who takes up the mantle of Ms Marvel after Carol.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Hawkeye
Releasing on: Late 2021
Marvel is finally giving Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton a solo project in 2021 with 'Hawkeye'. Set after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame' and will see Clint training the MCU's next Hawkeye, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).
(Photograph:Twitter)
What If...?
Releasing on: August 11
The studio's new animated series on superheroes 'What If...?'. This upcoming show will cover aspects of the MCU in a “What if?” scenario. The series will show some beloved Marvel superheroes and what would have happened if characters made different choices.
(Photograph:Twitter)
MCU projects released in 2021 so far
In 2021, Marvel studios is on a roll! Starting with the premiere of 'Wanda Vision' in Disney plus to raking in millions from 'Black Widow' theatrical release.
So far, the studio has released 'Black Widow' in theatres. Meanwhile, the studio entertained the audience with the new series which have released in 2021 so far. 'Wanda Vision', 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', 'Loki'. All are available on Disney plus.