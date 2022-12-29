Netflix's most-watched movies and TV shows of 2022: 'The Gray Man' and 'Stranger Things 4' come out on top
Here is the list of top-viewed movies and TV shows on Netflix this year. 'Stranger Things' and 'The Grayman' top the respective lists of TV shows and movies.
Netflix is still the biggest streaming service in the world, but it faced unprecedented challenges in 2022. In April and July, it was reported that the company said it had lost 200,000 and 1 million subscribers, respectively. Still, the fourth season of its megahit series 'Stranger Things' helped it cut losses somewhat. To gain back the lost market share, and presumably to keep already subscribed users, the streamer has proposed ad-supported plans and a ban on the sharing of credentials among family and friends. These ideas, however, await wider applicability. Meanwhile, here is the list of top-viewed movies and TV shows on the platform this year.
There are few surprises. Check out for yourself below.
Top TV shows:
1. 'Stranger Things' 4
2. 'Wednesday'
3. 'Dahmer'
4. 'Bridgerton' S2
5. 'Inventing Anna'
6. 'Ozark' S4
7. 'The Watcher'
8. 'The Sandman'
9. 'The Umbrella Academy' S3
10. 'Virgin River' S4
Top movies:
1. 'The Gray Man'
2. 'The Adam Project'
3. Purple Hearts
4. Hustle
5. The Tinder Swindler
6. The Sea Beast
7. Enola Holmes 2
8. Senior Year
9. The Man from Toronto
10. Day Shift