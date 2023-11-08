Netflix's Damsel starring Millie Bobby Brown delayed to 2024

Netflix has confirmed the delay of its highly anticipated fantasy film, Damsel, starring Millie Bobby Brown. Originally set for release on October 13, 2023, the film will now hit screens in 2024.

The delay announcement was accompanied by the release of a teaser poster as part of Netflix's Geeked Week. The poster features Brown in character, standing at the entrance of a cave, with a shadowy dragon in the background. The text "coming 2024" confirms the new release date.

Fans won't have to wait too long for a glimpse of the film, as the teaser trailer for Damsel is scheduled to drop on November 11.

The official synopsis of the movie provides a brief insight into the plot: "A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive."