Netflix's Damsel starring Millie Bobby Brown delayed to 2024
Damsel's delay was announced alongside a teaser poster featuring Millie Bobby Brown in character standing at the entrance of a cave with a shadowy dragon in the background, and the new release date is set for 2024.
Netflix has confirmed the delay of its highly anticipated fantasy film, Damsel, starring Millie Bobby Brown. Originally set for release on October 13, 2023, the film will now hit screens in 2024.
The delay announcement was accompanied by the release of a teaser poster as part of Netflix's Geeked Week. The poster features Brown in character, standing at the entrance of a cave, with a shadowy dragon in the background. The text "coming 2024" confirms the new release date.
This is NOT a fairytale. Millie Bobby Brown stars in Damsel. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/qcOFxi8uRK— Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2023
Fans won't have to wait too long for a glimpse of the film, as the teaser trailer for Damsel is scheduled to drop on November 11.
The official synopsis of the movie provides a brief insight into the plot: "A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive."
Apart from Millie Bobby Brown, the film boasts a talented cast, including Nick Robinson from Jurassic World, Angela Bassett from Black Panther, and Ray Winstone from Black Widow.
Millie Bobby Brown is best known for her role as Eleven in Netflix's Stranger Things, which is gearing up for its fifth and final season.
The delay in the production and release of both Stranger Things and Damsel is partly attributed to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood. There had been speculation about using AI technology to make the teenage cast look younger, given the gap between seasons.
However, executive producer Shawn Levy clarified that such technology would not be used, expressing confidence in the cast's ability to bring their characters to life.