Netflix not to finance Johnny Depp's comeback movie 'La Favorite'

Netflix is not financially backing Johnny Depp's upcoming movie, ‘La Favorite’, but it has been licenced to stream on Netflix in France. Netflix has licensed the film to stream in France only after it completes its 15-month theatrical window. The film is not a Netflix original. 'Mon Roi' filmmaker Maiwenn is directing ‘La Favorite’. In the movie, Depp is going to play a character based on the French king Louis XV. The film is going to be shot this summer for three months at locations that include the Versailles Palace. According to Variety, Maiwenn is also starring in the movie as Jeanne du Barry, a countess who was Louis XV’s last mistress.

The project is produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Paris-based Why Not Productions ("A Prophet"). Wild Bunch International ("Titane") is handling world sales. "La Favorite'' will mark Depp's first major acting role since Andrew Levitas’ 2020 film "Minamata," a film about war photographer W. Eugene Smith. Recently, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star shared news about his new single, 'Death and Resurrection.'

Meanwhile, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, who recently won a high-profile defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, has already released three more songs from the 18-a covers of The Velvet Underground's ‘Venus in Furs,’ the original by Depp's ‘This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr’ and a cover of John Lennon's ‘Isolation.’

The rest of the 13-song album will be released on July 15. The record, which Beck and Depp have been collaborating on since 2019, was named after the bond the two men have shared since they met in 2016. Depp won his defamation trial against Heard on June 1.

The ‘Aquaman’ actor is now ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp ($10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages) after the jury ruled that she defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence. "From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome," Depp wrote in a statement following the verdict.

"Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."