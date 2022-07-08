Johnny Depp to make a comeback to acting with this Netflix-backed film

Johnny Depp, who hogged headlines last month when he won a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, is returning to acting with a French period film titled ‘La Favorite’, reported Bloomberg. Depp will play the role of King Louis XV, who ruled the country from 1715 to 1774.

Netflix has acquired rights to stream ‘La Favorite’ in France 15 months after its release in theatres. The Bloomberg report said that the streamer does not have rights to stream the film outside France. The Maiwenn Le Besco directorial is set to be released in 2023 in the country.

Depp was earlier rumoured to reprise the role of Jack Sparrow in the multi-billion dollar grossing fantasy adventure 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film franchise. Reports had said that the actor had been offered $301 million to make a comeback and that Disney, the studio behind the franchise, had also apologised to the actor.

But one of the actor's representatives later denied the rumour while speaking to NBC News. "This is made up," they said.

Depp's comeback to cinema will likely evoke controversy. He was accused by Heard of mentally and physically abusing her during their relationship. Heard and Depp met in 2009 when they worked opposite each other in 'The Rum Diary'. After dating for four years, they married in 2015.

Next year, Heard filed for divorce against Depp and also obtained a restraining order against him. In 2018, Depp sued News Group Newspapers for libel as the tabloid The Sun owned by the company had called him a "wife-beater." Depp went on to lose the trial when the judge found Heard's claims "substantially true".