Netflix accidentally reveals password sharing guidelines, quickly removes

Netflix accidentally launched a set of guidelines for its measures to curb password sharing for global users, reported The Guardian. The measures, which are already being tried in a handful of Central American and South American countries like Chile, Peru, and Costa Rica, were posed accidentally in the help centre pages of other countries. They have now been taken down.

“For a brief time yesterday, a help center article containing information that is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru went live in other countries. We have since updated it," said the streamer.

Netflix's method to stop password sharing necessitates the user to connect their device and open the Netflix app and watch something every 31 days. The company will use information like IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to ensure the device is present at the primary location of the user.

If you are travelling, you can request a temporary code to log into Netflix. We do not know for certain whether Netflix will implement this particular method. And yes, others may use the Netflix account, but they will be required to pay a fee.

Critics are saying many used Netflix because compared to piracy, it was more convenient to do so. Now, with the company making it difficult to use its own service again, it might achieve exactly the opposite of what it wishes. This is to say, it may lose even more subscribers.

Ever since Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers last year, which was the first such setback to the company in more than a decade, the streamer has decided to implement a number of ways to recover from the loss. Apart from the crackdown on password sharing that is prevalent particularly in the Global South, the company has also introduced cheaper, ad-supported plans. These methods are expected to go live worldwide in the first quarter of 2023.

Netflix's troubles really began when legacy film studios like Disney and Warner Bros decided to jump on the streaming bandwagon with services like Disney+ and Warner Bros and began to eat into Netflix's share. Unlike Netflix, these services come bundled with several decades of legacy content, including millions of hours of well-loved, and rewatch-friendly TV shows like Lizzie McGuire (in the case of Disney +) and 'Friends' (in the case of HBO Max).

With a few exceptions of shows and movies licensed from other studios, Netflix has only new content to fall back on. And in an increasingly crowded space, it has increasingly struggled to market and promote its shows and movies.

