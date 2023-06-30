Naomi Campbell welcome second child at 53: 'A true gift from God'

English supermodel Naomi Campbell has announced the arrival of her second child, expressing her overwhelming love and gratitude on Instagram. In her heartfelt post, she shared a photo showing the back of her newborn baby boy while holding his tiny hand, with her daughter's hand also joining theirs. She called him a "True Gift from God" in the caption. The full caption reads, "My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. 💙🍼✨ #mumoftwo ❤️💙 It’s never too late to become a mother 🙏🏾."

The 53-year-old supermodel did not disclose any further details about the birth or the baby's name. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Naomi Campbell (@naomi) × Naomi Campbell's first child This joyful announcement follows Campbell's introduction of her first child on Instagram back in May 2021. At the time, she shared a cover photo from British Vogue and simply stated that her daughter was not adopted, saying that she is indeed her biological child. With the arrival of her second child, Campbell continues to embrace motherhood and highlights the belief that it is never too late to embark on the journey of being a mother.

As the supermodel begins this new chapter of motherhood with her second child, the focus remains on the joyous occasion and the love she has for her expanding family. Fans eagerly await further updates and insights into the precious moments Campbell will undoubtedly share as she navigates the joys and challenges of being a mother to her two beautiful children.

Who is Naomi Campbell? Campbell, born on May 22, 1970, in London, England, emerged as a prominent figure in the world of fashion in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Her extraordinary beauty, runway presence, and versatile modelling skills have propelled her to iconic status in the fashion world.

Her illustrious career has seen her grace the covers of renowned fashion magazines, including Vogue, Elle, and Harper's Bazaar.

