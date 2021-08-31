Nancy Drew spinoff, Tom Swift is happening at The CW

Nancy Drew co-creators/executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, their Fake Empire banner and CBS Studios have announced Tom Swift, a straight-to-series order with The CW. This will take shape for the 2021-2022 season.

Tom Swift is a spinoff of Nancy Drew.

The CBS Studios/Fake Empire-produced project did not do a traditional backdoor pilot; instead the character Tom Swift, played by Tian Richards, appeared in a Nancy Drew episode titled ‘The Celestial Visitor,’ which was directed by Ruben Garcia.

Batwoman: Bridget Regan to play Poison Ivy in season 3

Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of its titular Black, gay, billionaire inventor (Richards) who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. Tom’s missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.

The series premiere date hasn’t been decided yet.