Batwoman: Bridget Regan to play Poison Ivy in season 3

The CW’s Batman has signed Bridget Regan to play Pamela Isley, aka Poison Ivy for the drama series’ upcoming season three.

Bridget Regan will recur as the former botany student of Gotham University, a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. Pamela’s plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague and injected with various plant toxins that turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy.

With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right … even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

Batwoman also stars Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson.

The CW series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.