'Moon Knight': First look of Oscar Isaac's Marvel series leaked online?

The first look of Oscar Isaac as the Marvel superhero 'Moon Knight' has apparently leaked on social media.



A photo of the character in his hooded superhero costume has been circulating on Twitter.



It has been reported in the past that Isaac will play the lead role of Marc Spector. He is an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to combat crime after he becomes the human version of Khonshu, the Egyptian God of the moon.



No confirmation on the picture being from the series has come in yet. But fans are excited and curious about what's in store for them.



Hollywood star Ethan Hawke, of the 'Before' trilogy fame, will also be joining Isaac for a leading role, reports confirm.

He has been signed on as the villain in the series. The details of Hawke's character are yet to be revealed though.



The shoot of 'Moon Knight' reportedly began in Hungary early this year, and is slated to release on an OTT platform in 2022.



This is not the only first look to leak online. Recently, Christian Bale's first look as Gorr The God Butcher, from 'Thor: Love and Thunder' also leaked online from the film's set.

Get a good look before it's gone! A 'supposed' first look at Moon Knight's costume in the upcoming Disney+ series. 'Moon Knight' will be played by Oscar Isaac.



Sources are still iffy, stand by... pic.twitter.com/LXIRF37yzK — Marvel HUB (@MarvelNewsHub) August 13, 2021 ×