Mom-to-be Blake Lively calls out paparazzi for stalking her: 'You freak me'

Celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who are expecting their fourth child together, are trying hard to maintain their privacy and stay away from the media glare. Ever since the actress made a public appearance with her baby bump, the paparazzi have been following her everywhere she go. And, annoyed by the same, the actress has shared an Instagram post to slam the pap culture.

While sharing some candid photos of her pregnancy, the actress wrote, "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out."

She further continued, "Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy.’ You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb."

Check out Blake Lively's post below!

In the comment section, one user wrote, "Makes me angry you have to share such private photos to try and regain your privacy… I love you and I hope these A-holes back off. (sic)" Another wrote, "We all have the right to privacy, pls leave them alone, for god's sake. (sic)"

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who first met on the set of 'Green Lantern', are already parents to three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

On the movie front, Lively was last seen in the 2020 film 'The Rhythm Section' as Stephanie Patrick.