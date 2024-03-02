Millie Bobby Brown's fiance's famous dad Jon Bon Jovi arrives at Damsel's NYC premiere

Millie Bobby Brown is back on Netflix, but this time, she's not battling Demogorgons in Stranger Things. The actress takes on a new challenge in the film Damsel, a unique twist on the classic fairytale. In Damsel, Brown's character finds herself fighting for survival against a fantastical beast, adding a thrilling element to the traditional storyline. The film also features performances from Robin Wright and Angela Bassett.

The star-studded cast stepped out for the film's New York City premiere on March 1, ahead of its release on Netflix on March 8. Brown's fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, attended the premiere, along with his famous dad, Jon Bon Jovi and mom Dorothea Hurley. They all arrived at the premiere to show their support for Brown.

Check out viral photos from the premiere below!

The film's logline reads, "A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive."

Damsel was announced in March 2020 with Juan Carlos Fresnadillo as director and Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum as producers. The script was written by Dan Mazeau.

Millie Bobby Brown also serves as an executive producer on the project.

The film had a projected budget of $60-70 million. Shooting began in February 2022 in Tomar, Portugal, and ended on July 1, 2022. Angela Bassett joined the cast in April 2022 alongside Nick Robinson, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Brooke Carter, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.