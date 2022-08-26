Miles Teller teams up with 'The Black Phone' director for next movie 'The Gorge'

'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Spiderhead' actor Miles Teller has joined hands with filmmaker Scott Derrickson, best known for 'Doctor Strange', 'Sinister' and more recently 'The Black Phone', for his next project. The news was reported by Deadline. The project is from Skydance, which also produced 'Maverick', and is called 'The Gorge'. The film is based on a spec script by Zach Dean. While the plot details are currently being kept under wraps, the report said the film is a "high-action, genre-bending love story". Teller will also executive produce the movie. Also among the executive producers is C Robert Cargill, a regular Derrickson collaborator.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie from a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, 'Top Gun: Maverick' was the sequel to the 1986 classic 'Top Gun' and brought back Tom Cruise in the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Apart from Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris also starred. Val Kilmer returned from the original movie.

'Top Gun: Maverick' has grossed $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office and is only second to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' in the list of highest-grossing movies since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Wion's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of the film, "While 'Top Gun: Maverick' tries to tell a different story from the original and has an impressive new cast on board, it ultimately showcases Cruise in all his glory. At 60 he is fitter than some of his peers and doesn't shy away from going shirtless on screen. He does shy away from filming a full-fledged love scene with his on-screen romantic interest Penny (Jennifer Connelly). Instead, they are shown to romance the old fashioned way, with more exchange of words and suggestive moves."

Apart from 'The Gorge', Teller will also lend his voice to the English-language Swiss animated film 'The Ark and the Aardvark'. He will play the lead role of Gilbert.