Mike Tyson accuses Hulu of stealing his life story. Read deets inside

Mike Tyson, the former boxing legend, has expressed his displeasure on Instagram with a racially charged post over Hulu’s ‘Mike’, a series based on his life. He alleges that the streaming service produced the biographical series without his permission or remuneration. The post reads, "Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives, I’m just a n****r they can sell on the auction block. "

He captioned the post, "Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master. They stole my story and didn’t pay me. " This post from Tyson comes right after another one he published on Instagram praising the UFC president, Dana White, for refusing to promote the series.

In the post, Tyson wrote, "Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master takeover story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I’ll never forget what he did for me, just like I’ll never forget what Hulu stole from me. "

The series showrunner, Karen Gist, addressed the issue and said, "We just wanted to tell an unbiased story and have the audience decide what they think or feel. Challenging what people think they know about Mike and hoping that they come away from the series with something else to think about. Whether you like him or hate him, does the story make you question how complicit society has been? That was the intention, that was the North Star for the writers’ room as we were crafting stories. "

This was not the first post Tyson made blasting Hulu for the biography series. In February 2021, he posted on Instagram alleging the unauthorised nature of the series right after the company announced the project.

The now-deleted post read, "Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorised mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising. This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences, especially after all that has transpired in 2020."

The series was created by Steven Rogers (I, Tonya) and stars Trevante Rhodes. Other cast members include Russell Hornsby, Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, and Li Eubanks. ‘Mike’ will premiere on August 25 on Hulu.

