'Mike' trailer: Hulu miniseries tackles the complicated legacy of legendary boxer Mike Tyson

A trailer for upcoming Hulu limited miniseries 'Mike' is here. The series is based on the life and career of one of the greatest boxers of all time, Mike Tyson. Created by Steven Rogers, the writer of Margot Robbie starrer 'I, Tonya', the eight-episode series adapts the "dynamic and controversial story" of the legend. His life is marked by steep ups and downs. At the age of just 20 years, he rose to become the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title -- ever.

After reigning his field as the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990, he was finally defeated in 1990. And in 1992, he was convicted of rape and sentenced to six years of prison. But he was released on parole after three years of imprisonment.

Trevante Rhodes dons the role of Tyson in the series. More often than not, biographical films and TV shows end up eulogising their subject, and are rarely fair portrayals. People are complicated, but you would not know this from most biopics. 'Mike' however looks to be presenting its subject in all his perfections and imperfections. At least judging by the trailer. The Mike Tyson that emerges out of the trailer is a human.

The official synopsis of the series reads, "From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind “I, Tonya” and showrunner Karin Gist, executive producer of “Our Kind of People,” “Mike” explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The eight-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life - from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story. “Mike” is an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson - and it is one wild ride."

'Mike' releases on Hulu on August 25.

Meanwhile, Mike Tyson, the real one, will be seen in his Indian film debut with 'Liger', which stars Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna. Puri Jagannadh has written and directed the film. Coincidentally, 'Liger' will also release on August 25.