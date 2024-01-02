Mickey's Mouse Trap trailer: Iconic Disney character is a serial killer in this movie

In the early hours of January 1, the Steamboat Willie, the earliest version of Mickey Mouse, entered the public domain. However, what ensued was an unexpected surprise: the release of a trailer for a horror film titled Mickey's Mouse Trap. Clearly, the film has been in development for quite some time. Directed by Jamie Bailey and written by Simon Phillips, the trailer blends classic footage from Steamboat Willie with new scenes that take a spine-chilling turn.

Mickey's Mouse Trap centres around Alex's 21st birthday celebration at an amusement arcade. Stuck on a late shift, Alex's friends decide to surprise her, only to find themselves in a nightmare orchestrated by a Mickey Mouse-masked killer. The trailer promises a suspenseful and intense experience, as the friends must navigate a deadly game to survive the night.

Disney has asserted that the expiration of the Steamboat Willie copyright doesn't impact modern versions of Mickey Mouse. The character, if you haven't noticed, has changed quite a bit since its debut.

Despite legal considerations, the trailer for Mickey's Mouse Trap underscores the importance of perception. A clear disclaimer is attached, explicitly stating that the film is not affiliated or endorsed by Disney.