Metallica goes all-in on vinyl revival with bold move, buys record factory. Here's why

American heavy metal band Metallica has bought a factory to manufacture their own vinyl records, reported Billboard. The factory, called Furnace Record Pressing in Alexandria, Virginia, has made records for the band for the last 15 years. The decision, while wild, is not without a reason as the format has seen a resurgence in popularity of late. It is called 'vinyl revival' or 'vinyl resurgence'. The format sold more than CDs for the first time since 1987. And Metallica sells a lot of vinyl records, more than other music acts. The Guardian reported that the band sold 387,000 copies of their albums in the format in 2022 without releasing a new album. This was sixth-best performance in the US.

“We couldn’t be more happy to take our partnership with Furnace and its founders to the next level," Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich said in a statement (quoted by Billboard).

What is vinyl resurgence?

The vinyl resurgence or revival refers to the resurgence in popularity of vinyl records as a music format. Vinyl records were the dominant form of music distribution for many decades, but with the advent of digital technology and CDs, they became less popular. However, in recent years, there has been a renewed interest in vinyl records, especially among younger music fans.

The reasons for this revival are varied, but some of the key factors include nostalgia for a physical format, appreciation for the sound quality of vinyl, and the experience of collecting and playing vinyl records. Many fans also appreciate the artwork and packaging of vinyl records, which can be more elaborate and visually appealing than digital formats.

This revival has led to an increase in vinyl sales, with vinyl records often outselling CDs in recent years. Many music fans also seek out rare and limited-edition vinyl releases, leading to a thriving market for collectors and enthusiasts. This has also led to new businesses and manufacturing facilities, such as the one purchased by Metallica, to meet the demand for vinyl records.

