Mel Gibson reveals why he said no to James Bond: 'Look what happened to poor Sean (Connery)'

The hunt for the next James Bond actor is currenty not on in earnest. Currently, the producers of the franchise Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are busy with the 60th-anniversary celebrations of the film franchise. The first ever Bond movie to see the light of day was Terence Young's 'Dr. No', featuring Sean Connery. Mel Gibson was one of the actors who was offered the role very early on in his career in the early 1980s. But despite the role being so coveted, he said no. The actor, best known for 'Braveheart' and 'Mad Max', revealed the reason while speaking to JoBlo.

Also Read: 'James Bond' producer Barbara Broccoli loves Idris Elba, but 'not everybody wants to do that'

"I got offered the James Bond movies when I was like twenty-six, which is like forty years ago, okay? And they said, hey, we want you to be the next James Bond. And I thought about it; I was in Australia, and I was working with Peter Weir. And I did think about it, and I sort of turned it down – for that reason. Because I thought, look what happened to poor Sean (Connery), he got stuck there for like three decades."

The James Bond movies, based on British author Ian Fleming's novels, are a long-term commitment, often lasting more than a decade, and sometimes a lot more. Also, not every actor wishes to be bound by such a contract which makes it difficult to do other projects in the meanwhile. The last James Bond actor Daniel Craig's stint as the iconic fictional British spy lasted for 15 years from 2006's 'Casino Royale' to 2021's 'No Time to Die'.

Sean Connery played the role from 'Dr. No' in 1962 to 'Never Say Never Again' in 1983.

In June, Barbara Broccoli told Deadline about the next Bond actor, "There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away."

It is safe to say that the next Bond movie is years away.

