'James Bond' producer Barbara Broccoli loves Idris Elba, but 'not everybody wants to do that'

Ever since Daniel Craig announced that he will be quitting the James Bond franchise after 'No Time to Die', there has been a lot of speculation as to who will take up the mantle next. One of the prominent names that emerges is Idris Elba. Fans of the actor and of the franchise believe that there isn't an actor that is more suitable for the role, and it is finally time for a black James Bond. He certainly has the charisma required for the role and can rock a tux. Elba, however, has hinted that he is no longer interested in the role (if he ever was).

James Bond movies are based on British author Ian Fleming's novels.

In June, Barbara Broccoli, a longtime 'Bond' producer, told Deadline that the producers are yet to decide on the next Bond. She added that they are in the process of reinventing the character.

"There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away," she had said.

She recently appeared to confirm Elba's disinterest in the role while speaking to Variety in an interview. "We love Idris," she said. And then added, "The thing is, it’s going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-, 12-year commitment. So he’s probably thinking, ‘Do I really want that thing? Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it].”

Many had demanded a woman in the role of 007 (with some calling it Jane Bond), but Broccoli has made it clear that the next Bond will also be a male actor.

Craig, the last Bond actor, played the role for the fifth and final time in last year's 'No Time to Die'. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film also starred Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah. It became a huge commercial success and was also a hit with critics.