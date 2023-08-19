Matthew Perry turns 54: Friends star's triumphs, struggles, and redemption

Matthew Perry turns 54 today, marking another chapter in his life's remarkable journey. The acclaimed actor, celebrated for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom Friends, continues to win hearts and minds. As we commemorate this special day, it's an opportunity to look back on his memoir, released last year titled, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. Last year, Perry gifted readers with an intimate glimpse into his life through his memoir. The pages of this revelatory work offer a poignant narrative of his struggles and triumphs, revealing a side of the actor that transcends the silver screen. Beyond the fame and laughter associated with his iconic role, Perry's memoir delves into the complexities of his personal battles.

A troubled path

Perry has never shied away from discussing his struggles with addiction, but his memoir delved deeper into his darkest moments. From his first drink at the age of 14 to his consistent alcohol use by the time he turned 18, his journey through substance abuse is a tale of both despair and resilience.

After the success of the second season of Friends, Perry's life took a dramatic turn when he travelled to Las Vegas to film When Fools Rush In. A jet ski accident during filming led to his prescription of Vicodin, which became the catalyst for a crippling addiction to pills. Perry confessed in his memoir that he reached a shocking low point, consuming a staggering 55 pills a day. To get the pills, he engaged in elaborate schemes, including faking migraines and undergoing MRIs with multiple doctors. He even resorted to searching the medicine cabinets of strangers' homes during open houses to feed his addiction.

Facing death and seeking redemption

Perry's story took a harrowing turn in 2018 when his colon ruptured, plunging him into a coma for two weeks. With a mere 2 per cent chance of survival, he battled for his life. The actor endured multiple surgeries and lived with a colostomy bag for nine months as he fought to recover. His resilience and determination shone through in his memoir as he detailed the extent of his journey, which included attending over 6,000 AA meetings, undergoing 15 rehab stints, and enduring detox 65 times.

The toll on his physical and emotional well-being was immense, accompanied by financial strain. Perry shared that he spent between $7 million and $9 million in his quest for sobriety, undergoing 14 surgeries, with the most recent in January 2022, leaving him with a significant scar.

A lifelong struggle

Even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, his battle with addiction persisted. He found himself in a rehab center in Switzerland, where he manipulated his way to receive 1,800 milligrams of Oxycontin daily. A surgical procedure during his time in Switzerland nearly ended his life, with Perry waking up 11 hours later after his heart stopped for five minutes due to the effects of propofol. Despite his near-death experience, his determination to feed his addiction drove him to take a private jet back to Switzerland when he was denied the medication he sought in Los Angeles.

Friends and financial confessions

Perry's memoir not only chronicles his struggles but also offers a glimpse into his time on the set of Friends. He openly discussed the financial dynamics of the show, revealing that he, along with his co-stars, negotiated collectively to secure higher pay as the series gained immense popularity. He acknowledges David Schwimmer's role in these negotiations and expresses gratitude for the support that enabled them to earn over a million dollars per episode.

