Nick at Nite air special tribute for Friends star Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry has left the world a sadder place. The Friends actor who played Chandler Bing on the show died by accidentally drowning in a bathtub. As the world mourns the loss of the actor, Nick at Nite aired Matthew Perry: Thanks for Being a Friend on October 29. The tribute special featured never-before-seen interviews with Perry, behind-the-scenes moments from the Friends set, and highlights of the late actor on the hit sitcom.

The show was produced as a special overnight in less than 24 hours.

After they aired the conclusion special in the night, Nick at Nite then honoured Matthew Perry by airing fan-favorite episodes of Friends featuring Perry. The same will continue all next week through November 5. Matthew Perry (1969-2023): The tragic life of a man who made everyone laugh out loud

Matthew Perry was only 54 when he was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. The authorities have ruled out foul play and are calling it an “accidental drowning” case.

Friends was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who executive produced the sitcom with Kevin Bright through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Crane, Kauffman, and Bright issued a joint statement following the news of Perry’s death: “He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”

They concluded the statement and said, “We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.