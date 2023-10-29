Remembering Matthew Perry with his iconic moments as Chandler Bing on Friends

Friends star Matthew Perry is no more. Perry made millions of people laugh out loud with his sarcastic portrayal of Chandler Bing.

On (Oct 28), Perry was found in an unconscious condition in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home. "We responded at 4:10 pm... It is a death investigation for a male in his 50s," a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told AFP.

Perry, who started acting at the age of 15, rose to fame when he starred in the role of Chandler Bing in the 90s series Friends, which made him a star overnight.

Friends, which went on to become the most beloved show in American TV history, revolved around the story of six friends living in New York. The show starred Perry as Chandler, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, Courteney Cox as Monica, David Schwimmer as Ross, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, and Matt LeBlanc as Joey. While six of them have their own specialities and bring uniqueness to the show in their own way, Chandler's unusual way of delivering dialogue and his witty one-liners made his character stand out.

Remembering Perry and his time in Friends, here we have curated the best Chandler moments and episodes that you should watch.

Moment: Chandler's break up with Janice

It would be safe to say that Chandler might have had a happy ending with Monica. But his bond with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice (Maggie Wheeler) was special and entertaining. Throughout the 10 seasons of Friends, Chandler and Janice provided us with countless moments that made us laugh uncontrollably. However, one of the best moments between Chandler and Janice has to be in season 1 when Chandler tries to break up with her with the help of Phoebe.

Episode: The One With the Hypnosis Tape

Fed up with Chandler's smoking habit, Rachel hands him a hypnosis tape to make him quit smoking. However, the tape, which is meant for women, had unexpected effects on Chandler.

Episode: The One Where Everybody Finds Out

In the episode, Phoebe and Monica's brother Ross find out about the secret romance blooming between Monica and Chandler. As an act of revenge against Monica and Chandler for hiding their relationship, Phoebe and Rachel try to mess with them as they plan a make them confess. At last, Ross also finds out about Monica and Chandler, as he sees them having sex from the ''ugly naked guys'' apartment.

Episode: The One With Chandler in a Box

This one is dedicated to the friendship of Joey and Chandler. To make things up with his best pal Joey after he kisses his girlfriend Kathy (Paget Brewster), Chandler spends the entire Thanksgiving day in a wooden box.

Episode: The One Where Chandler Takes a Bath

When Ross and Rachel find out that they are having a girl, Chandler is busy having the bath of his life. In the eighth season, Chandler reveals to Monica that he doesn't like baths. As a result, his wife introduces him to how a good bath feels like.

Moment: Chandler's Heartwarming Proposal

One of the most emotional moments of Friends is when Chandler finally proposes to Monica, and that too in a beautiful way. In the episode, Chandler says, “You make me happier than I ever thought I could be.” - the most aww-worthy moment.

Moment: Chandler's Dance Moves