Matthew Perry reveals why he got separated from 'beautiful, brilliant' Julia Roberts in the '90s

'FRIENDS' actor Matthew Perry recently revealed in his memoir 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing' that he dated Julia Roberts in the '90s for about two months. And, also shared why he broke up with the actress back then.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Matthew revealed that he broke up with Julia because he felt he would "never be good enough" for her.

"Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me," he said.

The actor also revealed that he felt like Julia was "slumming it" by dating him.

According to the actor's memoir, the two had started dating even before the actress made a cameo appearance on an episode of 'FRIENDS'.

"Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, and unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts," he confessed.

Also read: 'American Horror Story' star Leslie Jordan dies after car crash

Matthew also spoke about the time he "almost died" in rehab after his colon exploded. Since the rehab staff thought that Matthew was pretending to be sick to get some drugs, they tried to block him from going to the hospital.

Matthew was in a coma for two weeks after this incident took place at the rehab. His family was told at the time that he had only a 2 per cent chance of survival. He ended up staying in the hospital for about five months for treatment.