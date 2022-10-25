'American Horror Story' star Leslie Jordan dies after car crash

Hollywood actor and comedian Leslie Jordan is no more. The comic died on Monday after he crashed his car into the side of a building in Los Angeles. According to law enforcement sources' statement, Jordan experienced "some sort of medical emergency while driving in Hollywood and crashed his car into the side of a building".

TMZ broke the news a while ago. More details about the car crash are awaited.

Leslie was famous for playing pivotal roles in ‘The Help’ and ‘Ski Patrol’. He also acted in popular TV shows like ‘Will & Grace’, ‘Hearts Afire’, ‘The Cool Kids’, ‘Call Me Kat’, and ‘American Horror Story.’

During the pandemic, Leslie rose to fame on social media thanks to his humorous video posts, which helped him grow from having only 80,000 Instagram followers to 5.8 million.

The Emmy-winning actor and comedian also announced the Academy Awards nominations for all 23 categories for this year’s ceremony.

Born in 1955, Leslie Jordan started his career in 1986 as Malone in the adventure series ‘The Fall Guy’.

(With inputs from agencies)