'Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania' trailer: Scott Lang and others face Kang the Conqueror. Watch

We knew Jonathan Majors had been cast in the role of temporal conqueror Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but when the actor appeared in the finale of 'Loki' it was revealed to be a variant of the real thing. Will the real Kang the Conqueror step up please? Well, he does in the first trailer for 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania'. Helmed by returning director Peyton Reed, the film explores the adventures of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) as they get transported into the Quantum Realm, a micro-universe that can only be entered through subatomic particles.

Cassie shows off a device that sends signals to the Quantum Realm, to which Janet reacts with horror. But before they can do anything, they find themselves snatched to the place. In the vivid, stunning pocket universe, they encounter stranger creatures like aliens in deep space. Janet says there is something she has never told them.

Then we hear Kang, who promises them he can send them back to their home and give them "more time" if they help him. Of course, the help he requires is something sinister.

'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' will set up Kang as the next big villain of MCU after Thanos and the Big Bad of 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'.

Kang is a popular character among comic-book readers. As his title 'Conqueror' hints, he loves conquering. But his conquests are not of land but temporal. A descendant of Nathaniel Richards, which is also Kang's own name, and also of Reed Richards, better known as Mister Fantastic, Kang found out about the time travel technology invented by Doctor Doom and sought to use it, thus becoming a conqueror of temporal domains.

In Kang Dynasty, Kang attacks the earth along with his son Marcus or Scarlet Centurion (a mantle that was earlier held by Kang). The huge storyline is certainly worth an 'Avengers' movie. The movie will likely be bigger than the last two movies in the franchise -- 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame', which themselves brought together a cast of dozens of characters.

It is not known how he fits into the world of 'Ant-Man' and the Quantum Realm. 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' comes out on February 17, 2023.