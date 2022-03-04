Massive fire at Dalton Mills, prime shoot location of several shows like 'Peaky Blinders', 'Downton Abbey'

Shoots on ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘Downton Abbey’ will suffer greatly in the coming days as a massive fire broke out at Dalton Mills in the West Yorkshire factory. The place is used in both the shows for filming.

The news of fire was confirmed by the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service. They posted on their website: “We currently have fire engines & specialist units in attendance at a fire at Dalton Mills, Keighley. There is a lot of smoke in the area & residents are advised to keep doors/windows closed. Please avoid travelling through the area.”

“We have 20+ appliances in attendance at a fire in Dalton Mill in Keighley. 100% of building involved in fire. Hose reel jets & aerial ladder platform in use. Appliances from neighbouring brigades are also in attendance. Partner agencies in attendance – Police, Ambulance, Yorkshire Water and Environment Agency.”

Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Chris Rock among presenters

Screen Yorkshire executive Richard Knight described the fire as “a sad loss to the Yorkshire film-making landscape. It’s one of those amazing locations that is like a destination in its own right. It’s got the kind of provenance and scale that could attract film-makers from far and wide.”

Dalton Mills is a prime shooting location listed on the Screen Yorkshire website. It was once the largest textile mill in Yorkshire, employing over 2000 workers, built by Joseph Craven in 1869.

Kim Kardashian declared legally single from Kanye West by the court

Apart from Peaky Blinders and Downtown, BBC dramas like ‘The Great Train Robbery’, ‘Gunpowder’ and ‘To Walk Invisible’ have also shot at the location.