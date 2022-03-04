Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Chris Rock among presenters

The first batch of celebrity presenters for the 2022 Oscars is here!



On Thursday, the Oscars announced their first list of presenters for the 94th Academy Awards and like always, this year's list also includes a bunch of blockbuster talent who will be handing out the golden statues.



Oscar-winning 'A Star Is Born' star Lady Gaga,' The Batman' star Zoë Kravitz, Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, 'Fearless' Oscar nominee Rosie Perez, past Oscars host Chris Rock, and Best Supporting Actress winner Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) will take the stage in the upcoming event, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced.

Gaga was one of the notable names on the list after the singer was snubbed in nomination by the awards show this year for her starring role in 'House of Gucci.'



“Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” said Oscars producer Will Packer. “That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.”



The slate of presenters will join previously confirmed hosts Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall at the Dolby Theater in California. Last year’s ceremony went without a host.

The 2022 Oscars air Sunday, March 27, on ABC and other broadcast outlets around the world.