Marvel Studios' 'Blade' gets new director, Yann Demange 'Lovecraft Country' to helm vampire movie

Marvel Studios' upcoming vampire superhero movie 'Blade' has a new director. After Bassam Tariq opted out of the project back in September, Yann Demange has joined the project as the helmer, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Demange is best known for directing the pilot episode of HBO's horror drama series 'Lovecraft Country'. Michael Starrbury is scripting the project, taking over from Stacy Osei-Kuffour.

The plot details are scarce right now. And we also do not know how will a vampire will fit into the entirely PG-13 MCU, though that will change with the third 'Deadpool' movie. While Blade is yet to appear in MCU in person, we did hear his voice in the post-credit scene of Chloe Zhao's 'Eternals'.

Blade is a superhero who was born as Eric Cross Brooks. Also known as Daywalker, he is a half-human and half-vampire hybrid. He is also a dhampir, which means a vampire that is immune to the usual weaknesses that plague vampires like sunlight (thus the name, Daywalker). He hunts vampire, partly because his mother was killed by a vampire.

Snipes starred in a trilogy of 'Blade' movies -- 'Blade' (1998), 'Blade II' (2002), and 'Blade: Trinity' (2004). While the films received indifferent critical reception at best, they were commercial successes, and have inspired a cult following.